Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.94 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will report sales of $11.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.08 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $7.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $42.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.80 million to $43.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $53.21 million, with estimates ranging from $51.80 million to $54.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 million. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 32.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith Micro Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley set a $8.50 target price on Smith Micro Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 135,303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 36,532 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 52,439 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 194,019 shares during the period. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMSI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. 644,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,103. The stock has a market cap of $146.31 million, a P/E ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 6.96.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.