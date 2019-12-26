Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ:SRAX)’s stock price rose 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.46, approximately 162,971 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 163,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Social Reality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Social Reality by 30.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 72,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Social Reality by 40.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Social Reality in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

About Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX)

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

