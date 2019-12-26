Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.98

Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 128240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Societe Generale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter. Societe Generale had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Equities analysts expect that Societe Generale SA will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

