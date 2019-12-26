SolarCoin (SLR) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, Lykke Exchange and Bittrex. During the last week, SolarCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. SolarCoin has a market cap of $817,105.00 and approximately $179.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00557526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011623 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009685 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,888,378 coins and its circulating supply is 56,029,732 coins. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

