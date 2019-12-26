Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zelman & Associates lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $32,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $210,920.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,720 shares of company stock worth $9,846,273. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 166.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.47. 23,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,711. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $110.54 and a 12 month high of $169.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.97.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

