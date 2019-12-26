Stifel Nicolaus Raises Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $99.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TREX. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Trex from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Trex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.70.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $89.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.08 and its 200 day moving average is $82.47. Trex has a 12 month low of $53.48 and a 12 month high of $93.63.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 35.80%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trex will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $233,020.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $365,764.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,229 shares in the company, valued at $7,428,881.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $1,558,410. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trex by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,085,000 after buying an additional 818,735 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Trex by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,733,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,024,000 after purchasing an additional 760,669 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,925,000 after buying an additional 568,530 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 921,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,039,000 after buying an additional 446,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trex by 3,641.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 455,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,646,000 after buying an additional 443,139 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

