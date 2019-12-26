StrongHands (SHND) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 60.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $384,215.00 and $33.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Crex24, CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 99.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,609,819,710 coins and its circulating supply is 16,196,625,356 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Coindeal, STEX, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

