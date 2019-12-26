SunTrust Banks Raises Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $51.00

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCL. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Carnival from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.82.

Get Carnival alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $50.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average is $45.81. Carnival has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in Carnival by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.