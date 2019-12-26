Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

SUPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.70. 22,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,354. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $102.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,345,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,873,000 after purchasing an additional 49,676 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,705,000 after buying an additional 84,846 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 957,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,680,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,034,000 after buying an additional 88,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 696,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after buying an additional 19,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

