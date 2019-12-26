SwiftCash (SWIFT) Market Capitalization Reaches $55,370.00

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded up 39.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last week, SwiftCash has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SwiftCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $55,370.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

3DCoin (3DC) traded up 251.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000237 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 99.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash (SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 110,362,123 coins and its circulating supply is 109,641,692 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc.

SwiftCash Coin Trading

SwiftCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

