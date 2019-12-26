TD Securities Raises Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$74.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$70.08.

Shares of GRT.UN stock opened at C$66.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.40. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$52.69 and a 52 week high of C$69.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 36.68%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

