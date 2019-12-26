Tellor Reaches Market Cap of $2.19 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $66,622.00 worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for about $3.36 or 0.00045812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00183088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.01230709 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025880 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00119476 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 740,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 651,738 tokens. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

