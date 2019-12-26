Ten Entertainment Group PLC (LON:TEG) Insider Sells £15,225,000 in Stock

Ten Entertainment Group PLC (LON:TEG) insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.81), for a total transaction of £15,225,000 ($20,027,624.31).

Shares of TEG stock opened at GBX 300.50 ($3.95) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 271.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 248.23. Ten Entertainment Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 207 ($2.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 300.51 ($3.95).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEG shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

