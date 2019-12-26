Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Shares Up 5.1%

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.23, 145,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 392,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.35% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

