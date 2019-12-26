The Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

The Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0399 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from The Defiance Quantum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of QTUM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.52. 27,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,486. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02. The Defiance Quantum ETF has a one year low of $19.36 and a one year high of $29.66.

