The Force Protocol (FOR) Market Cap Hits $2.84 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $492,067.00 worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007168 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

FOR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,382,225 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

The Force Protocol Token Trading

The Force Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

