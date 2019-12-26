Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Earns Buy Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tivity Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Tivity Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Tivity Health stock opened at $19.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $943.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $25.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Tivity Health had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Tivity Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 47.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tivity Health by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

