TokenClub (TCT) Price Hits $0.0107

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. TokenClub has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and $343,676.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenClub token can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, FCoin, OKEx and CoinBene. During the last week, TokenClub has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038411 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000489 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.17 or 0.05924341 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029723 BTC.
- Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.
- Seele (SEELE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001913 BTC.
- ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002558 BTC.
- Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023873 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00001203 BTC.
TokenClub can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Gate.io, BigONE, FCoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.
