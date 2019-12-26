TOKPIE Market Cap Reaches $30,518.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One TOKPIE token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $30,518.00 and $36.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 251.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000237 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,830,712 tokens. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io

TOKPIE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

