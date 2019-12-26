TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the November 28th total of 79,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,958. TransAtlantic Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.43.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Noah Malone Mitchell III acquired 7,363,053 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $2,797,960.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,616,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,219.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.17% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About TransAtlantic Petroleum

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

