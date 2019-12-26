TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $587.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $584.00 to $623.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

TDG traded up $4.48 on Friday, hitting $597.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,145. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $314.17 and a 12 month high of $597.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $566.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $523.88.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.77. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $32.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00.

In other TransDigm Group news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.51, for a total value of $4,670,729.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,527.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.04, for a total value of $8,713,013.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,948 shares of company stock valued at $60,271,732. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

