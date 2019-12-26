TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $597.78

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $597.78 and last traded at $596.53, with a volume of 6033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $592.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $584.00 to $623.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $566.18 and its 200 day moving average is $523.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.77. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $32.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00.

In other news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.51, for a total value of $4,670,729.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,527.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.93, for a total transaction of $5,672,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,743.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,948 shares of company stock valued at $60,271,732 in the last ninety days. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,120,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,477,370,000 after acquiring an additional 94,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,788,870,000 after purchasing an additional 127,743 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,238,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,944,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,602,000 after purchasing an additional 65,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2,139.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $266,510,000 after purchasing an additional 526,267 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

