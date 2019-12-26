TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $4.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded TransGlobe Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of TGA stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. TransGlobe Energy has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $31.29 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TransGlobe Energy will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in TransGlobe Energy by 161.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 80,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 49,902 shares in the last quarter. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

