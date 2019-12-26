Truegame Trading Up 71.1% This Week (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Truegame token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and Hotbit. In the last week, Truegame has traded up 71.1% against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a total market cap of $295,240.00 and $34,606.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00182427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.01220371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025864 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118901 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame’s genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

