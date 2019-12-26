TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $239.34

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.34 and traded as low as $237.00. TT Electronics shares last traded at $245.00, with a volume of 11,119 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on TTG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.55) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TT Electronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 295 ($3.88).

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 239.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.57.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

