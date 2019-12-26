TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut TUI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered TUI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

OTCMKTS:TUIFF remained flat at $$12.10 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21. TUI has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

