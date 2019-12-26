Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.72

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and traded as high as $0.91. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 609,700 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRQ shares. CIBC cut their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.60 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.18, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.84.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$278.15 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd will post 0.0703553 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

