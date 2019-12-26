United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Trading 1.1% Higher

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.89 and last traded at $17.89, 89 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United States Copper Index Fund stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 8.34% of United States Copper Index Fund worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

