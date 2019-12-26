United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives $114.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.45.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTHR. Cowen set a $118.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

United Therapeutics stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.55. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $128.94.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.28 million. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,023.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

