UralsCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $149.00 (URALS)

UralsCoin (CURRENCY:URALS) traded down 62.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. One UralsCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub and Crex24. Over the last seven days, UralsCoin has traded 61.5% lower against the dollar. UralsCoin has a market cap of $1,257.00 and approximately $149.00 worth of UralsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000248 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About UralsCoin

URALS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. UralsCoin’s total supply is 14,921,278 coins. UralsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Uralscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UralsCoin is www.uralscoin.info

Buying and Selling UralsCoin

UralsCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UralsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UralsCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UralsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

