USCF SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Strategy No K-1 Fund (NYSEARCA:SDCI) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

USCF SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Strategy No K-1 Fund (NYSEARCA:SDCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0307 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

NYSEARCA:SDCI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.27. USCF SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Strategy No K-1 Fund has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98.

