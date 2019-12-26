Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.03.

NYSE VLO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,800. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.65. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

