ValuEngine Downgrades Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) to Strong Sell

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Shares of ESNT stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.81. 386,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,996. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.76. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 64.58%. The firm had revenue of $226.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $126,216.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,279,732.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total transaction of $97,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,545.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,649 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,884 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 23.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.