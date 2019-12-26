ValuEngine Downgrades GNC (NYSE:GNC) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of GNC (NYSE:GNC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE GNC opened at $2.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $225.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. GNC has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $499.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.05 million. GNC had a net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GNC will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GNC during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of GNC by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,128 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GNC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GNC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of GNC by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 225,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

