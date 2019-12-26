ValuEngine Upgrades Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) to Hold

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
NM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.92. 56,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,857. Navios Maritime has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $65.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $141.61 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.
Navios Maritime Company Profile
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.
Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.