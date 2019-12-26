ValuEngine Upgrades Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) to Hold

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.92. 56,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,857. Navios Maritime has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $65.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $141.61 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NM. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 379,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 83,029 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 49.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 194,751 shares during the period. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

