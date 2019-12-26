Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.18

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.18 and traded as low as $21.35. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 1,236,300 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VET. Eight Capital lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on Vermilion Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.33.

The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.01.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$391.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$395.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.80%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

