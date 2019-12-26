Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 3.67

Media coverage about Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) has been trending very positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Virtus Investment Partners earned a media sentiment score of 3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the closed-end fund an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

VRTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

NASDAQ VRTS traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,013. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.70. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $126.55. The stock has a market cap of $846.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

