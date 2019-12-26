Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,573,694 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 713,087 shares.The stock last traded at $0.25 and had previously closed at $0.22.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 113.80% and a negative net margin of 46.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Vislink Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

