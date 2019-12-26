Volvo AB (STO:VOLV-B) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Volvo AB (STO:VOLV-B) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is SEK 160.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOLV-B. Bank of America set a SEK 126 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 165 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group set a SEK 127 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a SEK 130 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

VOLV-B stock remained flat at $SEK 159.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,865,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,000. Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of SEK 150.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of SEK 142.91.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

