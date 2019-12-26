Waltonchain (WTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.89 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00004946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, Cobinhood, LATOKEN and Coinnest. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $15.42 million and $1.89 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.44 or 0.01752705 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013940 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00061711 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,174,846 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Allbit, LATOKEN, COSS, Huobi, Coinnest, HitBTC, DragonEX, Kucoin, Bithumb, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.