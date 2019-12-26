WandX (WAND) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. WandX has a market capitalization of $90,327.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WandX has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WandX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $430.18 or 0.05948996 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029634 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001882 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023701 BTC.

About WandX

WandX (CRYPTO:WAND) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 tokens. The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WandX

WandX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

