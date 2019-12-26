Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Western Copper Corporation is an exploration and development company focused in the exploration and production of gold, copper and molybdenum. Its reserves are located in Copper Project (Hushamu) in British Columbia and the Redstone property in the Northwest Territories. Western Copper Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

WRN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.87. 53,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,194. Western Copper and Gold has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Copper and Gold stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,698,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,500 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned 3.44% of Western Copper and Gold worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Copper and Gold (WRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.