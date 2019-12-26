WINk Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last week, WINk has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $18.37 million and $6.29 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008665 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001091 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000305 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

