Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a top pick rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on Winnebago Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Winnebago Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sidoti decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.14.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $52.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.83. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

In related news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $250,179.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,317.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 453.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

