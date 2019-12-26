Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Wolverine have risen and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock got boost following third-quarter 2019 results, wherein revenues and earnings grew year over year. While the top line met the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the bottom line beat the same for the seventh quarter in row. Also, management revised full-year earnings projection but retained revenue view. Notably, Wolverine is gaining from advancements in its e-commerce business, backed by strong brands like Sperry, Saucony and Wolverine. Moreover, it is on track with the global growth agenda, wherein it plans to make investments of nearly $38 million in 2019. However, stiff competition, unfavorable currency fluctuations and tariff related woes cannot be ignored. In fact, management envisions new tariffs to hurt full year earnings by 3 cents.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WWW. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $34.00 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $574.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

Wolverine World Wide announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 17.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 719.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $203,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 14.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

