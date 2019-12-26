Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Woolworths Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) shares were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.97 and last traded at $24.97, approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Woolworths Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.77.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, Hotels, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment engages in the procurement and resale of food products to customers in Australia. It operates 1,008 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro stores.

