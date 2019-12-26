Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Short Interest Down 25.3% in December

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 568,400 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the November 28th total of 760,700 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 123,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 925,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 106,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 602,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 419,909 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XENE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of XENE stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $13.75. 51,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,712. The stock has a market cap of $356.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

