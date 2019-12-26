XRP (XRP) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. XRP has a total market capitalization of $8.32 billion and $1.17 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, Coinhub, Bitfinex and Liquid. Over the last week, XRP has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00183088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.01230709 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025880 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00119476 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000077 BTC.

XRP’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,146,262 coins and its circulating supply is 43,319,477,613 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

