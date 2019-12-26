Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) will post sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.39 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

XYL stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.60. 373,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. Xylem has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $85.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.19 and a 200-day moving average of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,260.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $225,797.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,693.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,986 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 10,814.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 562,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,024,000 after buying an additional 557,060 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,456,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,450,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,343,000 after acquiring an additional 282,822 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,966,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,505,000 after acquiring an additional 211,944 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Xylem by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,831,000 after acquiring an additional 201,248 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

