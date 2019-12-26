Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Will Post Earnings of $3.90 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Brokerages forecast that Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) will announce earnings of $3.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.86 and the highest is $4.07. Anthem posted earnings per share of $2.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $19.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.40 to $19.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $22.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.49 to $23.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.05. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $26.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.72.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $304.76. 483,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,914. Anthem has a 52 week low of $227.16 and a 52 week high of $317.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,628,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,088 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Motco bought a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

